OPD searching for 2 men wanted in burglary

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are searching for two burglary suspects that are wanted in a recent burglary.

According to Opelika Police Department, two men entered the Raceway located on Marvyn Parkway Thursday, November 9 around 12:30 a.m. Police say the men were wearing black hoodies pulled up tight around their face.

The suspects are described as being in their 20s approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or may have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.