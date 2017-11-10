NRSC ends fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Republican Senatorial Committee is ending its fundraising agreement with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in light of allegations of sexual contact with a teenager decades ago.

The group had been part of a fundraising committee that includes the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee. The information was in a filing to the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

The step comes as Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to step aside in the Alabama Senate race if the allegations are true.

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is chairman of the NRSC, the campaign arm of the Senate GOP.

Moore has been defiant, insisting he would not quit the race for the Dec. 12 special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat.

