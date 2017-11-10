News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 13 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The playoffs have arrived across the Chattahoochee Valley, with the AHSAA and GHSA opening up their “second season”, while the GICAA is in it’s quarterfinal round and we will find out who will go to Troy, as the AISA is down to it’s final four in each classification. We started with 26 teams across the Valley in the playoffs, 23 will play this week, 12 of them playing at home.

Included in this week’s show:

Breakdown of the matchups for our local teams

Lakeside and Chambers Academy play for a shot at a state title

Calvary Christian opens up their playoff run in the GICAA Quarterfinals in our Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson goes through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

