Eufaula tops Sylacauga, 49 -31 to open Alabama 5A playoffs

EUFAULA, Al – The Eufaula Tigers defeated Sylcauga, 49-31, on Thursday to advance to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs. Eufaula will face Vigor on the road in round two next Friday.

Below are the complete results from the Thursday AHSAA Round 1 playoff games:



CLASS 1A

Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0

Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13

Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19

Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28

Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0

CLASS 2A

Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14

Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0

Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12

CLASS 3A

Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12

West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0

Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6

Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0

J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7

CLASS 4A

Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12

CLASS 5A

Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0

Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31

Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7

St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21

Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0

Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12

Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30

Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12

Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21

Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0

CLASS 6A

Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20

Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7

Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7