Eufaula tops Sylacauga, 49 -31 to open Alabama 5A playoffs

By Published:

EUFAULA, Al – The Eufaula Tigers defeated Sylcauga, 49-31, on Thursday to advance to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs. Eufaula will face Vigor on the road in round two next Friday.

Below are the complete results from the Thursday AHSAA Round 1 playoff games:


CLASS 1A
Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0
Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13
Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19
Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28
Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0
CLASS 2A
Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0
Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12
CLASS 3A
Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12
West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0
Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6
Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0
J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7
CLASS 4A
Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12
CLASS 5A
Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0
Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31
Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7
St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21
Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0
Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12
Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30
Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12
Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21
Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0
CLASS 6A
Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20
Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7
Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s