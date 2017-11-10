Cab driver drives to hospital after being shot in the chest

Associated Press Published:

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Yellow Cab driver in Georgia was shot in the chest and drove himself to a hospital.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 25-year-old Antonio Pryor went to Colonial Terrace Apartments to pick up a customer Wednesday night.

While waiting, a male entered the back of the cab. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a ski mask-wearing man approached the driver’s window and shot Pryor.

The men fled, and Pryor drove himself about three miles to a hospital. Authorities say he’s in stable condition.

Sgt. Linda Howard says investigators aren’t sure if the person in the backseat was involved. Further details haven’t been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s