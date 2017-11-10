20 animals seized from Hogansville house; man charged with animal neglect

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Multiple agencies helped seized more than a dozen animals from a home in Hogansville Wedensday.

After the animals were seized from the home, Hogansville police arrested 29-year-old Carlos Matias onsite and charged him with animal neglect and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Matias was later transported to the Troup County Detention Center.

According to the City of Hogansville Facebook page, Conditions inside the residence required officers to wear protective masks and clothing because of the fumes from animal waste. Troup County firefighters responded and provided additional equipment and support in ventilating the residence so officers could safely remove the animals, which included dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, pigs and a bird.

“Conditions inside the residence were unsanitary from animal waste and there were no utilities or power to the residence,” according to Hogansville Police Chief Brian Harr. “The officers could only stay inside the residence for short periods of time without protective masks due to the stench, feces and buckets of urine spread throughout the residence.”

The case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.