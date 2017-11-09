Rian Johnson to create new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” universe, greatly expanding the director’s command over George Lucas’ ever-expanding space saga.

Disney chief Bob Iger announced the plans Thursday in a call with investment analysts. Johnson is the director of the upcoming “Star Wars” installment “The Last of the Jedi.” Director J.J. Abrams is set to helm the following film, episode nine.

But a new trilogy will go beyond the original nine-film framework imagined by Lucas.

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy says Johnson “will do amazing things with the blank canvas.”

