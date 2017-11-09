Opelika fire fighter recognized for receiving Award of Valor

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika City Council and Opelika fire recognize Apparatus Operator Noah Allmond for receiving Firehouse Magazine’s Award of Valor.

Noah Allmon was chosen from hundreds of nominees and awarded for his courage and bravery acts to rescue a victim back on January 2016.

According to the City of Opelika, they recall of the events of that morning.

While working overtime on January 12, 2016 at 2:16 a.m., a call came in for a structure fire on S. 4th Street. Allmond was filling in as a paramedic on the rescue truck on this day and the fire engine for this territory was attending another call. Upon arriving on scene, Assistant Chief Keith Burnette and Allmond were met in the yard by a woman stating that her husband was still inside the residence. At this time, heavy smoke and flames were visible and no water supply had been established. Half of the front porch to the residence had already succumbed to the fire and collapsed.

Asst. Chief Burnette could hear the fire engine’s siren in the distance and knew he had to make a difficult decision. Asst. Chief Burnette told Allmond that he hated to send him in alone without water but that if this man had any chance at all something had to be done now. “Without hesitation Allmond responded, ‘Yes sir, I’ll find him,’ and entered the residence without regard for his personal safety,” said Fire Chief Byron Prather.

Upon entering the residence, Allmond made his way to the bedroom, which was the last known location of the victim, and found an unresponsive male. At this time, Lt. Tracey Johnson and Firefighter Cody Farr had arrived on scene and entered the residence to assist with the rescue. Shortly after exiting the building the structure became completely engulfed by flames.

Chief Prather stated that Allmond’s willingness to put his life on the line without protective measures in place for his own safety, the call would have ended with unfavorable results and loss of life.

Mayor Gary Fuller added, “For that rescue, Noah was named 2016 Fire Fighter of the Year bythe City. We are proud of Noah for his unwavering commitment to fire service. It’s great to see him be recognized on a national level.”