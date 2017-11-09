Lee County deputy okay after early morning car accident

WRBL Staff Published:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A Lee County deputy sheriff is okay after an early Thursday morning traffic accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at 1:57 a.m on I-85 at the Andrews Road interchange at mile marker 66 north of Opelika.

The accident had the roadway shut down temporarily.

Both the driver of the second vehicle and the deputy sheriff were taken to East Alabama Medical Center. The deputy was treated and released.

The accident is now under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

