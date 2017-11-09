Double Churches murder suspects sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County judge has decided the fate of three men accused of gunning down a man in the middle of a busy park.
Jacquawn Clark:
- Armed Robbery: 20 years
Derain Waller:
- Felony murder; life without parole
- Armed robbery: life concurrent
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: 5 years
Akeveius Powell:
- Felony murder: life with parole
- Armed Robbery: life with parole concurrent
All three defendants were found not guilty of violating Georgia’s street gang terrorism and prevention act.
Clark was found not guilty of malice murder and not guilty of felony murder.