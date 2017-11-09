Double Churches murder suspects sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County judge has decided the fate of three men accused of gunning down a man in the middle of a busy park.

Jacquawn Clark:

Armed Robbery: 20 years

Derain Waller:

Felony murder; life without parole

Armed robbery: life concurrent

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: 5 years

Akeveius Powell:

Felony murder: life with parole

Armed Robbery: life with parole concurrent

All three defendants were found not guilty of violating Georgia’s street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Clark was found not guilty of malice murder and not guilty of felony murder.