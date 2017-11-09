Double Churches murder suspects sentenced

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County judge has decided the fate of three men accused of gunning down a man in the middle of a busy park.

Jacquawn Clark:

  • Armed Robbery: 20 years

Derain Waller:

  • Felony murder; life without parole
  • Armed robbery: life concurrent
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: 5 years

Akeveius Powell:

  • Felony murder: life with parole
  • Armed Robbery: life with parole concurrent

All three defendants were found not guilty of violating Georgia’s street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Clark was found not guilty of malice murder and not guilty of felony murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s