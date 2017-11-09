Business On Your Side: Columbus Civic Center

For Business On Your Side, our guest is Robin Wallace, Marketing Manager of the Columbus Civic Center. She is talking about the Columbus Civic Center’s new event, The Greater Columbus Fair. It is from November 9 to November 19!

There is a high flying aerial circus, lion and tiger show, comedian, and musican who will be performing on the main stage daily. There are specials every day for this event. On opening night, which is Thursday, November 9, the special is-Buy One, Get One FREE- Unlimited Rides. Another special is WRBL Night, which is Wednesday, November 15, and also helps out a good cause. To redeem this special, bring 3 non-perishable canned items for the Valley Rescue Mission to receive 3 armbands for only $33, which is a $60 value. The rules for this special are it cannot be sold separately, all parties must be present at the time of purchase, and you must have 3 canned good items

To access specific deals for each day, visit the Columbus Civic Center’s website at: ColumbusCivicCenter.org

Like and follow the Columbus Civic Center on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbusCivicCenter/