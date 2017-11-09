Boy, 12, shot and wounded after gunfight breaks out nearby

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(WBTV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in coastal Georgia after two nearby people began shooting at each other.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police say in a statement that officers found the victim with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening. An investigation revealed a man had shot at a vehicle that pulled up next to him, and an occupant of the vehicle returned fire. The boy was in the nearby area and was struck by gunfire while running away and holding a 3-year-old child.

The 3-year-old wasn’t injured. The boy was taken to a hospital with what police said weren’t life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.

