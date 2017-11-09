After the rain, some fine weather ahead

A swath of rain is passing through Georgia and Alabama, but should move out rather quickly as a push of cool, dry air takes over for Friday and the weekend. This light to moderate rain is falling in a mostly stable atmosphere, so thunderstorms are not expected, although zones of heavier showers may occur at times.

This rain will end from west to east this afternoon, leaving behind cloud cover that will also erode tonight, setting the stage for some beautiful fall weather on Friday with full sunshine and seasonable temperatures. On Saturday, with strong Canadian high pressure setting up over the Northeast, we’ll see a wedge of cool air develop in Georgia, bringing brisk winds and a few clouds along with the cooler temperatures. Sunday will feature a weak front and some clouds but only a small chance of a shower, with sunny days to follow for the first part of next week.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast