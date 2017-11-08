World’s largest pink diamond up for sale

GENEVA, Switzerland (CBS News) — “The Pink Raj”, an intense pink diamond described by experts as the world’s largest, is expected to fetch up to $30 million when it is auctioned in Geneva next week.

The stone, which weighs just over 37 carats, was displayed by auction house Sotheby’s in the Swiss city on Wednesday (November 8).

The rough diamond was mined in 2015 and is being auctioned by an anonymous owner. Previous sales for smaller pink diamonds have yielded more than $1 million per carat at auction.

A 24.78 carat intense pink diamond sold for more than $46 million — a record price per carat for pink diamonds — in November 2010 in Geneva.