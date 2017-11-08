Weather changes on the way

Our weather will undergo a fairly significant change, as a slow-moving cold front finally makes its way through Georgia. After hanging to our north for several days, the front is on the move today, ultimately putting us in the cooler air with a disturbance aloft following closely behind. This will cause widespread showers to break out in the Gulf states, leaving Columbus with the potential for wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday. Amounts could be substantial but not especially heavy.

The rain should end sometime around midday Thursday as a second front sweeps southward from the Midwest, effectively reinforcing the cool air and serving to kick out the clouds and the high humidity. That will allow for sunshine Friday and Saturday, with Saturday being the cooler of the two days as a cold, Canadian-origin air mass builds over the Northeast and circulates some of the cool air down into Georgia and Alabama.

Yet another front will move in on Sunday, with only some clouds and a slight chance of rain. That front will act to give us a round of fresh, but still cool and dry air for the start of next work week.

