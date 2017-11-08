Three shootings, two murders, two cities

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY- When it comes to three shootings in Columbus and Phenix City, two of them fatal, police say they’re not ruling out any possible connections.

“Just because we have a murder today and nobody goes to jail for it tomorrow all I can tell you is…stay tuned.”- says Major Gil Slouchick, Columbus Police Department.

He says, Tuesday AROUND 8 p.m. Columbus experienced its 29th murder of the year.

19-year-old Kuamane Ford was found shot to death in a vehicle near Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. He says just a couple of hours prior another shooting took place NEAR Warm Springs and Blackmon roads.

Slouchick says the victim in that shooting has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say, as part of their investigation they’re working to learn of any possible connection.

We’re told this could also apply to a recent murder elsewhere in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“My investigators when we have murders that happen in Phenix City and Columbus we always talk to each other just to see if there’s any connections.”- says Slouchick.

According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office- Wednesday shortly before 4 a.m., 27-year-old Jennifer Chambers was found shot in the head, also in a vehicle.

Police there’s no reason to believe this is connected to the Columbus shootings but they also say it’s too early to rule out that possibility.

“Several months later we’ll announce we’ve made an arrest in a murder. That’s because we don’t give up. We continue to work them. We continue to look for clues. A lot of times we’re waiting on stuff to come back from the crime lab and as we all know the crime lab is backed up. “- says Slouchick.

And when it comes to the 29 murders in Columbus…

“We’ve cleared 17…we have warrants outstanding for two individuals. “- says Slouchick.