Report: Auburn’s Pearl not cooperating in school probe

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he can’t comment on a report that states he hasn’t been cooperating with the school’s internal investigation into the program.

ESPN reported Wednesday that university officials have told Pearl he could lose his job if he doesn’t cooperate.

Auburn hired Birmingham law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White to review the program after former associate head coach Chuck Person’s September arrest in a national federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. Auburn said Wednesday it has fired Person, who was indicted on Tuesday.

University spokesman Brian Keeter said the school can’t comment because of an ongoing investigation. Pearl told reporters after practice Wednesday he couldn’t comment on the report or the investigation but said Auburn is working to get the players eligible