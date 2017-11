PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department confirms to News 3 a 27-year-old woman was found shot inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Captain George Staudinger says the woman was found shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street around 1 a.m.

Staudinger says the woman’s name cannot be released until her next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.