Mayor Tomlinson reacts to crime in Columbus

Columbus, Ga. — As more than 6,400 community members sat down together to tackle community issues, two more shootings rang out in Columbus.

With two months left, 2017 is on track to be one of the deadliest years for Columbus in nearly a decade.

“I think anytime you have meaningful conversation, if you’re ignoring the real things that are happening in your community, I’m going to question how meaningful the conversation real is,” Chattahoochee Community Foundation President and CEO Betsy Covington said.

To have that conversation, News 3 sat down with Mayor Tomlinson to ask about crime in the area where the number of murders is now at 29.

“In Columbus, because we’re so transparent about our figures, more transparent than any other community I’ve seen frankly, it’s basically used as fodder to continue the unproductive conversation,” Mayor Tomlinson said.

Back in September, Mayor Tomlinson said the police force had enough officers to be effective, which she still believes.

“We certainly have a ratio that we’re comfortable with in this city,” she said. “We’d certainly love to have more, but we’re not going to hire unqualified people.”

She says what matters more than the number of officers is how a city manages its resources and personnel, a reason she said Columbus has experienced a 33 percent reduction in violent crime since 2008.

“There are few mayors in this country that have had during their tenure 33 percent reduction in crime and if we’re able to reduce that even further it’s going to be something as a community we should be extraordinarily proud of,” Mayor Tomlinson said.

She said that doesn’t mean categories such as murder don’t go up but that progress is being made. Lieutenant Roderick Graham is in charge of heading up the effort against gang violence.

In September, he told News 3 every officer knows about gang activity.

“We have, if you want to call it that, the largest gang task force in the state of Georgia because every officer is a part of our gang task force,” Lt. Graham said.

Mayor Tomlinson said there is more to talk about than crime, which she saw first hand at On the Table. She encourages people to keep the conversation going.

“Let us know how we’re doing because if you are a thoughtful, well-intentioned person that doesn’t speak out you might as well not be living here because you’re not engaged in what the future of the city is,” she said. “We need you. Everybody needs to be engaged.”