Local athletes sign scholarships as fall signing period begins

COLUMBUS, Ga – The early fall signing period has begun for high school student-athletes, and several local players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Harris County’s Jessika Carter signed a full scholarship to play women’s basketball at Mississippi State University. A pair of Harris County softball players also committed to play at the next level. Morgan Charter will suit up for Anderson University next season, and teammate Sydney Shackelford will be heading to Middle Georgia State.

At Central High School, a pair of Lady Red Devil softball players will be moving on to continue their playing careers. Gracie Deaton committed to the University of Alabama-Huntsville to play for the Chargers. Her teammate, Tatyanna Harris is staying closer to home, and will join the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Lady Pirates.