PHENIX CITY, Ala. — One Phenix City teacher had an exceptionally good day.

She is Kristy Cliatt a kindergarten teacher at Sherwood Elementary School.

Wednesday morning Cliatt accepted the Kinetic Golden Apple award from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Cliatt was nominated by Melita Dixon who told us that Cliatt always goes the extra mile to teach her kids. And she says the teacher is always thinking of innovative ways to get her point across to her students.