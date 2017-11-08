History made in Milledgeville as first woman mayor elected

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — By a difference of just six votes, residents of Milledgeville have made history by choosing Mary Parham-Copelan as the city’s new mayor.

Parham-Copelan becomes the first woman to win election to that office. She defeated incumbent Gary Thrower in Tuesday’s balloting.

Unofficial election results reveal that Parham-Copelan received 833 votes to Thrower’s 827 votes.

Parham-Copelan told The Union Recorder residents wanted a change and they worked hard for her, making that change possible.

Thrower was elected two years ago in a special election and said he had hoped to continue his work for another four years. Now, he says, he’ll support Parham-Copelan in her new role.

Thrower told WMAZ-TV that he’ll sit down with his successor soon to ensure a smooth transition.

Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon.