Grease Monkey locations offer free services for veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All five Grease Monkey locations in Columbus and Phenix City will honor our veterans with free, conventional oil changes.

The special offer will be available for active and retired military during regular business hours on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

In order to receive this offer you must show your military credentials.

The five Grease Monkey locations are:

6028 Veterans Pkwy (706) 324-6400

1424 Veterans Pkwy (706) 321-0003

4012 Buena Vista Rd (706) 563-0342

3638 Gentian Blvd (706) 569-5050

1304 E 280 Byp, Phenix City, AL (334) 297-2111