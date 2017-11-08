Grease Monkey locations offer free services for veterans

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All five Grease Monkey locations in Columbus and Phenix City will honor our veterans with free, conventional oil changes.

The special offer will be available for active and retired military during regular business hours on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

In order to receive this offer you must show your military credentials.

The five Grease Monkey locations are:

  • 6028 Veterans Pkwy (706) 324-6400
  • 1424 Veterans Pkwy (706) 321-0003
  • 4012 Buena Vista Rd (706) 563-0342
  • 3638 Gentian Blvd (706) 569-5050
  • 1304 E 280 Byp, Phenix City, AL (334) 297-2111

 

