Chick-fil-A builds “Rivalry Restaurant” near state line for Auburn/UGA game

WEST POINT, Ga. — Chick-fil-A will be opening a “Rivalry Restaurant” near the Georgia/Alabama state line on Saturday, November 11 for “The South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET the restaurant will be offering free food, customized mini-cows, face painting, a viewing of the game and much more all free of charge.

The restaurant will be a celebration of the 125th anniversary of the game.

If you would like to attend the “Rivalry Restaurant” the restaurant will be located at 400 3rd Avenue, West Point, Georgia.

Former UGA quarterback David Greene and Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes will be in attendance.