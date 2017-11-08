Change is underway…Rain, then cool

The weather forecast starts off wet on your Thursday before becoming cooler than average. The cool front swept through and a weak upper level disturbance is moving west to east across the region and will begin to exit across West Central Georgia after the noon hour. We will then introduce a cooler air mass. The next front will drape across the region Friday morning and this will knock the temperatures down into the lower to mid forties by Saturday morning. Sunday’s wedge of cooler air from the mid-Atlantic will create a bit more cloud cover but I’m not calling for rain. High pressure from the west will rebuild across the region to allow us to warm-up, with near seventy degree readings and mid to upper forties.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast