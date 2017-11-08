BREAKING: Police investigating murder on Sherwood Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA–The Columbus Police Department is investigating a murder.

Police say they were called out to intersection of Sherwood avenue and 44th Street at around 8:00p.m. Tuesday night after reports of a person being shot.

When officials arrived on the scene the found 19-year-old Kuamane Ford suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ford died on scene and the homicide unit was called in to investigate.

On monday of this week, police asked the public to be on the look- out

for a teenager with the same name and age.

That teen wanted on outstanding warrants, and for questioning in another murder earlier this year.

Police have not released a description of the person responsible for shooting Ford.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Katina Williams at 706-225-4434 or kwilliams@columbusga.org