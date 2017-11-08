Areas of fog, then plenty of sunshine

This morning we need to watch for some dense fog across the region. This will quickly dissipate after sunrise…

The next front will drape across the region today morning and this will knock the temperatures down into the lower to mid forties by Saturday morning. Sunday’s wedge of cooler air from the mid-Atlantic will create a bit more cloud cover but I’m not calling for rain. High pressure from the west will rebuild across the region to allow us to warm-up, with near seventy degree readings and mid to upper forties.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast