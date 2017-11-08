Annual SOA Watch protest will not happen this year

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For the first time ever in nearly 30 years, the School of the Americas Watch annual protest, will not happen this year.

According to our media partner The Ledger-Enquirer, organizers missed the permit deadline to hold what would have been the 27th year for the vigil.

The number of protesters has been dwindling over the years with only 33 people showing up last year.

The non-violent movement aims to end US economic, military and political intervention in Latin America, as well as demilitarization of the borders.

The protests also called attention to the oppression of migrants.

 

