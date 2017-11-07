Women finding political voice

Women in the US continue making strides in the workplace and also in powerful positions within our nation’s government.

For more than 100 years, American women have strived to make their homes and businesses and ultimately, their country a better place.

“I would like to be a fashion designer and have my own fashion line,” says Nevaeh Madison.

Nevaeh Madison and Georgia Lee Smith know what they want out of life and they’re cheering from the sidelines when they see powerful women in powerful positions. Women like the Alabama National Guard’s top officer, the first female to hold the position.

“Obviously, it’s a tremendous honor to have been appointed to this position by Governor Ivey and in my change of command ceremony she said, ‘you know, sometimes the best man for the job is a woman.'” says Major General Sheryl E. Gordon.

Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, makes the rounds with her troops. At nearly 13,000 strong, it’s like running a small city. She says her position as Adjutant General is a big job with a lot of responsibility.

“It’s the training, the personnel pieces, making sure we’re adequately manned, equipped, trained to meet the war time mission and our peace time mission,” says Major General Sheryl E. Gordon.

This general is in good company. Doctor Kathleen Baxter is Alabama’s State Comptroller. She is responsible for all the money which comes in and out of the state.

“I think it’s an honor that people above me trust me because it’s a lot of money to deal with,” says Dr. Kathleen Baxter.

From an office with a view to the Joint Force Headquarters, even the state capitol women in Alabama are taking leadership to a new level by making decisions which affect Alabamians everyday.

“What we have to do is meet as a group and make sure any policy that we pass, we have the right accounting standard to support, that we have the right budget to support, that we have the right legislation to support,” says Dr. Kathleen Baxter.

Alabama is making strides in promoting women to leadership roles. Cindy Bowling is a Political Science Professor at Auburn University. She says while women in Alabama are making a difference they still have a ways to go.

“It allows for more voices and more people at the table and so that’s what I’m hopeful about and I’m hopeful that will continue, and that we have the new female voices who come to the table are more powerful and may have more of a role in policymaking,” says Professor Cindy Bowling.

Those voices are coming across loud and clear. The younger generation is watching and they’re taking notice.

“Ever since I was little, my dad sat me on his lap and said ‘Georgia-Lee, you can do anything you want to,’ so I’ve always had people around me tell me the sky’s the limit and that I can achieve any dream I set my mind to,” says Georgia-Lee Smith.

These young girls are watching these successful women. Their role models offer this advice for those who come behind them.

“Don’t be afraid to tell people what you want to do. Don’t stand back in the shadow,” says Dr. Kathleen Baxter.

The Major General says it’s important girls know they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“Being the little princess is not the only thing that’s out there for them. But you can be a princess and you can be a leader,” says Major General Sheryl E. Gordon.

Doctor Baxter has a word of advice for the parents of girls. She says it’s important for moms and dads to encourage their daughters and to teach them they can accomplish anything. In Georgia, Stacy Abrams plans to run for Governor. If she wins, she would be the first female to hold the position in the state.