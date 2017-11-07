Week 13 PrepZone Playoff Schedule

Columbus, GA – We’ve now reached the playoffs in high school football in our area, and we have over 25 teams set to make a run at their respective state championships. Below you will find a list of every team playing this week. Keep in mind, the Manchester Blue Devils in GHSA Class 1A earned the top seed and a first round bye for this week. They will be at home November 17th, playing against the winner of the Chatt. Co./Washington-Wilkes game. All games are on Friday, November 10th, unless otherwise noted.
This week’s Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week will be Creekside Christian at Calvary Christian in the GICAA Quarterfinals at Len McWilliams Field in Columbus.
Alabama
1A: Notasulga at Sweet Water
2A: Cleveland at LaFayette
2A: Tanner at Lanett
5A: Greenville at Beauregard
5A: Sylacauga at Eufaula (This game will be on Thursday, 11/9)
6A: Opelika at Daphne
7A: Davidson at Auburn
7A: Theodore at Central
AISA 2A: Lakeside at Autauga Academy (Semifinals)
AISA 1A: Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy (Semifinals)
Georgia
GICAA: Creekside Christian at Calvary Christian (Quarterfinals)
1A Public: #20 Turner County at #13 Schley County
1A Public: #24 Telfair County at #9 Marion County
1A Public: #17 Chatt. Co. at #16 Washington-Wilkes
1A Public: #18 Taylor County at #15 Lincoln County
1A Private: #23 Brookstone at #10 Savannah County Day
2A: Douglass at Callaway
2A: Spencer at Hapeville Charter
4A: Troup at Heritage
4A: Northside at West Laurens
4A: Carver at Mary Persons
4A: Howard at Americus-Sumter
5A: Harris County at Ware County
Stay tuned to WRBL News 3 Sports throughout the week for game previews, and tune in this Friday night at 11:15/10:15 central as Brendan Robertson goes through all of the scores and highlights in the #WRBLPrepZone.