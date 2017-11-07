Week 13 PrepZone Playoff Schedule

Columbus, GA – We’ve now reached the playoffs in high school football in our area, and we have over 25 teams set to make a run at their respective state championships. Below you will find a list of every team playing this week. Keep in mind, the Manchester Blue Devils in GHSA Class 1A earned the top seed and a first round bye for this week. They will be at home November 17th, playing against the winner of the Chatt. Co./Washington-Wilkes game. All games are on Friday, November 10th, unless otherwise noted.

This week’s Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week will be Creekside Christian at Calvary Christian in the GICAA Quarterfinals at Len McWilliams Field in Columbus.

Alabama

1A: Notasulga at Sweet Water

2A: Cleveland at LaFayette

2A: Tanner at Lanett

5A: Greenville at Beauregard

5A: Sylacauga at Eufaula (This game will be on Thursday, 11/9)

6A: Opelika at Daphne

7A: Davidson at Auburn

7A: Theodore at Central

AISA 2A: Lakeside at Autauga Academy (Semifinals)

AISA 1A: Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy (Semifinals)

Georgia

GICAA: Creekside Christian at Calvary Christian (Quarterfinals)

1A Public: #20 Turner County at #13 Schley County

1A Public: #24 Telfair County at #9 Marion County

1A Public: #17 Chatt. Co. at #16 Washington-Wilkes

1A Public: #18 Taylor County at #15 Lincoln County

1A Private: #23 Brookstone at #10 Savannah County Day

2A: Douglass at Callaway

2A: Spencer at Hapeville Charter

4A: Troup at Heritage

4A: Northside at West Laurens

4A: Carver at Mary Persons

4A: Howard at Americus-Sumter

5A: Harris County at Ware County

