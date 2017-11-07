TSYS Project Search interns meet local representative for “Take Your Legislator to Work Day”

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Some special TSYS interns met a very special guest Tuesday morning for Take Your Legislator to Work Day.

State Representative Carolyn Hugley visited the Project Search interns who work at TSYS to learn real work experience while challenging their intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Project Search program is a collaboration between TSYS, the Muscogee County School District, Easter Seals West Georgia, and the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency to take disabled students out of the classroom and put them into a place where they can learn skills that will open the doors of employment.

Both the students and Representative Hugley say they are grateful to experience the unique learning opportunity.

“Project Search is a place that can help you be more independent and teach you to take responsibility for yourself,” says Rayshun Grant, a Project Search intern and Kendrick High School student. “Here we’re not children anymore, we’re adults. We’re interns.”

“I just want to applaud TSYS for participating in this program and challenge our other companies to do the same,” says Rep. Carolyn Hugley. “To create an opportunity for everyone to participate in the world of work, and to bring to the table their skills and abilities so that Columbus can grow and prosper so I think it’s wonderful.”

Rayshun says his dream is to follow his grandfather’s footsteps in the armed forces before getting a house, car, finding a wife, and having children. He says his dream is closer to being a reality thanks to the lessons he’s learned at TSYS.