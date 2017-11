COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department are looking for leads that could possibly identify the suspect seen in surveillance video.

According to Columbus police the burglary occurred on September 23, 2017 at the Family Dollar on Buena Vista Road.

Police also say an unknown subject entered the store by smashing the front glass a little after 3 a.m.

The suspect is a black male, 5’10” to 6′ in height and around 180 pounds.