Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police is seeking help finding a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Shaillyah Pickett was last seen October 28, 2017 on North Lumpkin Road near the Victory Crossing Apartments. Shaillyah was also seen recently in the Phenix City area near Lee Road 504.

Shaillyah Pickett is described as being 5′ in height, 245 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.