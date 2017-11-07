On the Table prompts discussions on Columbus improvement

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All over Columbus, tables are set and food is ready to greet local community leaders and residents looking to make their voices heard.
The On the Table initiative aims to give people from all walks of life the chance to influence their communities in a positive way. Columbus is one of only 10 cities chosen to host On The Table.
The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley helped set up more than 20 public events in the city. Organizers say they hope the topics discussed at their tables will be able to kick start real growth.
“We’re hoping that some of the hard conversations and some of the things we feel like are obvious improvements for Columbus, and just the surrounding areas of Columbus, we hope that information and those conversations bubble up to some of the persons that can really do something about it,” says Columbus State University On the Table Ambassador Valerie Alexander.
“Change can’t happen if things kinda just remain under the surface,” says Kat Cannella, the assistant director of CSU’s Leadership Institute and an On the Table ambassador. “This is a wonderful starting point to get some of those issues out on the table and try to make our community a better place, so how could I say no to that?”
The On the Table luncheon Tuesday afternoon at Columbus State University was packed with students, faculty, neighbors, and friends discussing what they love about Columbus and the changes they would like to see. Everything from crime to shopping to economic development to poverty was talked about over the tables packed with food.
Locals tell News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton they feel privileged to make a difference in the city they call home.
“Even though I am still young and a student, I can still do so much for the community, and as I grow older, these ideas can better the community as well,” says resident and CSU student Gabby Chan.
Organizers for the event say after all the meals are completed, participants can take a survey to share what they talked about and the progress they believe they’ve made for Columbus. The results will later be posted publicly for everyone to evaluate.
Below is a full list of completed and ongoing On the Table public events:
