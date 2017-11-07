On the Table prompts discussions on Columbus improvement

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All over Columbus, tables are set and food is ready to greet local community leaders and residents looking to make their voices heard.

The On the Table initiative aims to give people from all walks of life the chance to influence their communities in a positive way. Columbus is one of only 10 cities chosen to host On The Table.

The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley helped set up more than 20 public events in the city. Organizers say they hope the topics discussed at their tables will be able to kick start real growth.

“We’re hoping that some of the hard conversations and some of the things we feel like are obvious improvements for Columbus, and just the surrounding areas of Columbus, we hope that information and those conversations bubble up to some of the persons that can really do something about it,” says Columbus State University On the Table Ambassador Valerie Alexander.

“Change can’t happen if things kinda just remain under the surface,” says Kat Cannella, the assistant director of CSU’s Leadership Institute and an On the Table ambassador. “This is a wonderful starting point to get some of those issues out on the table and try to make our community a better place, so how could I say no to that?”

The On the Table luncheon Tuesday afternoon at Columbus State University was packed with students, faculty, neighbors, and friends discussing what they love about Columbus and the changes they would like to see. Everything from crime to shopping to economic development to poverty was talked about over the tables packed with food.

Locals tell News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton they feel privileged to make a difference in the city they call home.

“Even though I am still young and a student, I can still do so much for the community, and as I grow older, these ideas can better the community as well,” says resident and CSU student Gabby Chan.

Organizers for the event say after all the meals are completed, participants can take a survey to share what they talked about and the progress they believe they’ve made for Columbus. The results will later be posted publicly for everyone to evaluate.

Below is a full list of completed and ongoing On the Table public events:

Morning Columbus State University

Rankin Atrium & Gardens

1004 Broadway

7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Food provided

ur@columbusstate.edu Lakebottom Park (near volleyball courts)

1505 Cherokee Ave.

Hosted by Young Professionals

7:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Light breakfast provided

Topic: A young professional’s view of Columbus (for ages 21+)

mreese@columbusgachamber.com Davis Broadcasting

2203 Wynnton Rd.

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Donuts provided

Topic: Community betterment

rsweet@dbicolumbus.com Afternoon City of Columbus Recycling and Sustainability Center

8001 Pine Grove Way

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Bring a lunch (drinks provided)

Topic:Recycling and global warming; How to improve recycling in the community, reduce garbage in the recycling material, encourage citizens to recycle, get children caring about and interested in the environment and recycling.

cnunley@columbusga.org

Columbus Police Department

Community Room

510 10th Street

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Food provided

wbarkerwright@columbusga.org Muscogee County Jail

700 10th Street

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Food provided

Topic: Incarceration issues – will include a tour of jail prior to conversation

nrichardson@columbusga.org MidTown, Inc.

Lakebottom Park – Band Shell

1505 Cherokee Ave

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch provided

Topic: MidTown

bitsy@midtowncolumbusga.org John P. Thayer YMCA

24 14th St.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch provided

sbalkcum@ymcacolumbusga.com Leadership Columbus

Liberty Utilities

2300 Victory Dr.

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch provided

Topic: Community development and opportunities/challenges of our region

abryan@columbusgachamber.com Serve Studios

1214 1st Ave.

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Food provided

Topic: State of design and culture in Columbus

mike@servestudios.com Davis Broadcasting

2203 Wynnton Rd.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch provided

Topic: Community betterment

rsweet@dbicolumbus.com

Citizens Service Center

Community Room

3111 Citizens Way

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Bring your lunch (drinks provided)

teashajohnson@columbusga.org MercyMed Mission @

Columbus Baptist Association

3679 Steam Mill Rd.

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch provided

emily.robinson@mercymed.com Pastoral Institute

2022 15th Ave

Building A, BRC Conference Room

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch provided

Topic: PI benefits for families

kgraves@pilink.org River Flow Yoga and Wellness

6801 River Road, Suite 403

12:20 – 1:20 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their lunch

*Open to all ages

Topic: Health & Wellness Issues

toni@riverflowyogacolumbus.com Parks & Recreation

Comer Gym

107 41st St.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Food provided

hbrowder@columbusga.org Columbus Museum

1251 Wynnton Rd.

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Tea & Dessert provided

Topic: How arts and cultural organizations can serve and contribute to the community

mparham@columbusmuseum.com Columbus Public Library

Synovus Meeting Rooms A&B

3000 Macon Road

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Food provided

Topic: Tea and Talk – The Next Big Idea

for Columbus (for ages 18+) more info here

hmccoy@cvlga.org Pastoral Institute

Building A, Admin Conference Room

2022 15th Ave.

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Snacks provided

ecooper@pilink.org

Evening Urban League of Greater Columbus Young Professionals

802 1st Ave.

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Refreshments provided

president@ulgcyp.org CSU Lumpkin Center, President’s Club

4225 University Ave.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Food provided

ur@columbusstate.edu Urban League of Greater Columbus Young Professionals

802 1st Ave.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Refreshments provided

president@ulgcyp.org Uptown Columbus

1000 Block of Broadway

(Rain location: RiverCenter Parking Garage)

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Bring an appetizer to share with a table of 12 and your own beverage (beverages will also be available for purchase)

Topic: What would you like to see in Uptown? What are we doing well and what are opportunities for improvement?

becca@uptowncolumbusga.com Davis Broadcasting

2203 Wynnton Rd.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Dinner provided

Topic: Community betterment

rsweet@dbicolumbus.com

Grace Awakening House of Prayer / WBUE FM 96.1

6007 Veterans Pakwy (behind Strayer University)

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Food provided

maria.townsend@wbue.org St. Thomas Episcopal

Hosted by St. Thomas, Temple Israel & Greater Beallwood

2100 Hilton Avenue

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Food provided

sfw130@icloud.com First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Hosted by First Baptist, First Presbyterian, St. Luke UMC & Trinity Episcopal

212 12th St.

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Dinner provided

mdouglas@firstbaptistcolumbusga.com Circles in Columbus

1953 Torch Hill Road

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Dinner and childcare provided

Topic: Poverty

circles@odch.org Uptown Vietnam Cuisine

Corner of 13th St. and Broadway

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Spring rolls as well as soup or sandwich provided

Topic: Lived Abroad? This table is for you! We will talk about spaces or programs we experienced abroad that we think could work well here.

findcarolina@gmail.com Columbus First Seventh-day Adventist Church (Fellowship Hall)

7880 Schomburg Rd.

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Pizza, salad and drinks provided.

Topic: How can we make Columbus a better place to live? (all ages welcome)

More info: 954-681-7264 The Bridge Church

4311 2nd Ave.

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Food provided – international cuisine

Topic: Community concerns to choose “from the hat”

kdowdell@mybridgelife.com SafeHouse Ministries

2101 Hamilton Rd.

7:00 – 8:00 p.m

Food provided

Topic: Homelessness

nrichardson@columbusga.org Urban League of Greater Columbus Young Professionals

802 1st Ave.

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Refreshments provided

president@ulgcyp.org Chattahoochee Valley League of

Women Voters

Nonic

1239 Broadway

7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Food & drink available for purchase

Topic: Voters concerns/meet & greet following discussion

cvleaguewv@gmail.com

South Columbus United Methodist Church

1213 Benning Dr.

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Dinner provided

Topic: General discussion about how we can improve Columbus

pastorreggie04@gmail.com