No injuries reported after CSX train derails in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. — No injuries reported after a CSX frieght train traveling from Waycross to Birmingham derailed in Manchester Tuesday morning.

Six cars derailed and five of the cars were empty. The sixth car contained fluorosilicic acid, a byproduct of the fertilizer industry that is commonly used to flouridate public drinking water systems.

According to a CSX spokesperson, CSX personnel and hazardous-materials contractors are at the scene of the derailment, developing plans for re-railing the affected cars and monitoring the status of the tank car to ensure the safety of the public and first responders. Work will continue at the site until all the cars are removed and damage to the tracks is restored. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The train comprised three locomotives and 120 cars total, including 98 empty railcars and 22 loaded cars containing a variety of freight, such as scrap metal, corn, cement, and wallboard.

