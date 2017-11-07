New charge filed against official charged with sex crimes

DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve filed a new charge against a south Alabama city council member charged with sex crimes last month.

Daleville City Council member Marvin Len Wise was arrested Monday on a charge of possessing child pornography.

District Attorney Kirke Adams tells the Dothan Eagle the charge is related to images found on Wise’s cellphone.

Wise was arrested last month on second-degree counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. The 61-year-old man was also charged with enticing a child for unlawful purposes.

A lawyer for Wise says he hasn’t seen the new charge and declined comment Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Wise was appointed to the Daleville City Council in 2015, and he was elected to the position last year.