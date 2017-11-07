CPD seeks identity of two connected to home burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the identification of two burglary suspects seen on home surveillance.
Police say the burglary occurred back on October 9 around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 21st Avenue. Two males entered the home and stole several items.
The homeowner was able to capture a light skinned black male with thin facial hair and several distinct tattoos on both his forearms on camera.
Items stole from the house were:
- 1 gold ring ($200.00)
- 2 ten ounce silver bars ($300.00)
- 1 Playstation 3 ($150.00)
- 3 Playstation games ($150.00)
- 10 wrist watches $1500.00
- 1 Amazon Firestick
- 1 Samsung Tablet