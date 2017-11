COLUMBUS, Ga. — Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department are asking for information into a burglary that occurred back in June.

Police say an unknown man entered the Lotto Mart on Wynnton Road by smashing out the glass window.

Once inside the man took an large amount of Newport cigarettes.

The man is described as being 5’10” to 6′ tall with a weight around 150 to 180 pounds.