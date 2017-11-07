Club addiction license revoked; third suspect arrested

LANETT, Ala. — Lanett Police Chief Angie Spates says the city license for Club Addiction has been revoked by mayor and city council.

Chief says says a third suspect has been arrested Monday night. Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Dequavious Cobb on an unrelated charge. He was then taken into custody by Lanett police.

Cobb will be charged with murder and first degree assault stemming from the nightclub shootings.

As News 3 reported, two people were killed in two shootings, one inside, the other inside the club back on October 22. Seven others were injured.

20-year-old Daron Dafney and Travis Fielder are also charged in the deadly shootings.