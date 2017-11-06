Warm beginning, cool finish

We’re starting the week warm with high temperatures flirting with daily records in Columbus and much of Georgia and Alabama, as the unusually mild air mass continues to hold sway over the southeastern quadrant of the lower 48 states. A cold front sits not far to our north, but will struggle to make much southward progress over the next day or two. This front was quite active on Sunday with numerous severe thunderstorms and a few that spawned damaging tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio. Thunderstorms continue to rumble through the mild air east of the front, but a repeat of the severe weather is not expected today.

Instead, the front will remain to our north, ensuring we’ll have warm 80-degree temperatures Monday and Tuesday in Columbus. Minor waves of low pressure will develop along the front, temporarily slowing it down. By Tuesday night and Wednesday we expect to begin seeing movement with the frontal boundary, making Wednesday a day of transition for our area. Showers will develop on Wednesday and bring rain to much of the Gulf region, though we may remain on the warm side of the front much of the day.

By Thursday we’ll be in the cool air, but a low is forecast by models to develop on the front, keeping the rain chances quite high through Thursday. Once the low pressure wave heads out by Friday as expected, we’ll see some clearing and a return to dry weather combined with seasonably cool fall temperatures.

