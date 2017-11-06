University of West Georgia student shot after LSU-Alabama game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa police say a University of West Georgia student is hospitalized after being shot in a popular nightclub area hours after the LSU-Alabama football game.

Capt. Gary Hood of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit tells The Tuscaloosa News the 19-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred by helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, and no arrests have been made.

Hood says witnesses reported seeing apparent drug dealing before the shooting.

The shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in an area near the University of Alabama campus called The Strip. It was the second shooting to occur in three weeks in the area after an Alabama home football game.