Teen wanted in connection to Ewart Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking assistance in finding a person wanted in connection with a shooting on Ewart Avenue.

Homicide detectives are looking for 19-year-old Kuamane Ford also known as Lil Q. Ford has outstanding warrants on Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Ford is known to hangout around the vicinity of 3rd Avenue and 24th Street as well as the Rosemont Drive area. Do not approach Ford if you see him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ford is described as being:

5’7″ in height

135 pounds

Teardrop tattoo on his right cheek

Syncera Netra on his right shoulder

Hot Boy and flames on his left wrist

If you know Ford’s whereabouts or have information to his whereabouts you are asked to contact Columbus police.

Ford is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Takelia Johnson. Johnson passed away from her injuries Sunday, September 3.