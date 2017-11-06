POLL: Should cursive still be taught in schools?

WFLA Staff Published:
Students practice both printing and cursive handwriting skills in the six to nine year old's classroom at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, W.Va. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)

(WFLA) — The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

Today only a handful of states require cursive writing instruction.

So the big question this morning is should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s