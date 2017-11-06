ONLY ON THREE: Controversial debate on what to do with old Phenix City post office

RUSSELL COUNTY, Al.- There’s controversial debate– on what to do with the old post office in Phenix City.

“But this man right here…his head done jumped from a cantaloupe to a watermelon…he got a head like a watermelon…you can’t tell him nothing.”- says Commissioner Ronnie Reed, District 4.

He’s responding to Monday’s proposal for the old post office in Phenix City made by Commissioner Chance Corbett.

“The proposal is to take the upstairs of that building which is the main floor and turn it in to a meeting space…something really nice for the county for the public to use…and the basement of the building is to actually turn that into a Russell County museum.”- says Corbett.

The post office is located in district four– That’s Commissioner Reed’s district.

Commissioner Corbett represents District six.

“I done told him over and over again…one commissioner…don’t run this county commission.”- says Reed.

Commissioner Reed says the original decision for the building was made about three months ago.

“We paid over 400 thousand dollars for that building.”- says Reed.

Reed says prior to allocating those funds a vote passed on what to do with the old building moving forward.

“We move other department heads in that building because that’s the purpose why we bought the building.”- says Reed.

Reed says, it’s not uncommon for Corbett to over-step his boundaries.

“This right here is in my district. I need to lead the charge on this.”- says Reed.

Commissioner Corbett says when it comes to his proposal for the old post office he truly believes his plan can help guide the county in the right direction.

He says right now if Governor Kay Ivey were to pay the commissioners a visit, suitable places to hold a meeting are few and far between.

And as for the museum portion of the proposal…

“20, 30 years from now the kids will understand what was there in those communities because right now we don’t currently have that.”- says Corbett.