New Restaurant brings fusion of European and American flavors

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Morten’s At Old Town made its debut over the weekend.

It’s a fusion of European and American flavors and techniques and almost everything is made from scratch, in house.

The menu has no boundaries, as chef Morten Wulff believes in creating dishes from his current inspirations.

The most popular item on the menu is the beef short ribs.

A few other items on the menu include: duck breast, grouper, free range chicken and pork chops.

Morten’s at Old Town is located at 3580 Massee Ln.

Columbus, GA 31909