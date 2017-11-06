Mother Emanuel AME Church praying, thinking of Texas church shooting victims

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/CBS News) — It’s been just hours since Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire in a church outside San Antonio, Texas. The death toll? Up to 26.

“It’s not going to be a quick recovery. It never will be, it never is,” says Eric Manning, Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nine people were shot and killed two years ago in Pastor Manning’s church.

“While we may not directly know their pain, we can definitely relate.”

He says we… referring to not only the Mother Emanuel community… but most of Charleston.

“Congregation members were sharing with me once again that it just seems like they were reliving the night of the tragedy all over again,” says Pastor Manning.

A night not many in Charleston will forget.

“I remember going over the bridge and the police dispatcher saying, ‘All units in route, be careful, we still have a shooter on the loose,” says Chaplain Rob Dewey, of the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy.

Chaplain Dewey worked a lot with families affected by the Mother Emanuel shooting.

“This will be a chance for folks to love on each other and to come together even more as a community,” said Dewey.

And to start the long process of healing.

But while they’re healing, Pastor Manning thinks it’s an important time to talk about some bigger issues.

“My sincere prayer is that we begin as a country to really begin to talk about gun violence and things of that magnitude,” said Pastor Manning.

But before we talk about that, Pastor Manning wants us to focus on the needs of their community.

“I wish I could be there now for them…,” Pastor Manning reflected.

He may not be there literally, but certainly there in prayer, and spirit.

“…I would just encourage them to know that we’re praying for them,” said Pastor Manning.