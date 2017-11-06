Man killed dad with ax, vehicle, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police outside of Richmond, Virginia, say a man used a vehicle and an ax to kill his father on Saturday.

At about 8 p.m., Chesterfield County police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence on the 1500 block of Black Heath Road.

When officers arrived, they located 61-year-old Nicholas S. Altimari in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation indicates Nicholas Altimari was struck with a vehicle and an ax, according to police.

A woman on scene, who supplied police with suspect information, was also injured in the incident, authorities said. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect, 31-year-old Frank X. Altimari, of the 3100 block of Klondike Road in Richmond, and the son of Nicholas Altimari, was located in Richmond and taken into custody without incident, police said. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.