Arrest made in October Opelika gas station shooting

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police have made an arrest in the Marathon gas station shooting and robbery.

25-year-old De’aundre Neal was arrested Saturday, November 4 by police. Neal will be charged with attempted murder and robbery, first degree.

As News 3 reported, the shooting occurred back on October 2. Responding officers found two injured, a clerk and a customer, when they arrived on scene.

Suleiman Alfa, the Marathon gas station clerk, who was shot is a well-known ice cream truck driver around the city of Opelika.

 

