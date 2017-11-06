3 guilty in ‘Future Pharma’ scheme to sell fake drugs online

Associated Press Published:

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make and distribute anabolic steroids and fake drugs to treat infertility, acne and erectile dysfunction. They were marketed online under the brand name “Future Pharma.”

United States Postal Inspectors found fake ingredients were shipped from China to Alabama and Florida between 2015 and 2017 and manufactured into drugs labeled as Viagra, Cialis, Accutane and Clomid.

The Dothan Eagle reported Sunday that John Joseph Bush II pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance as well as conspiracy to introduce and or deliver a misbranded drug into interstate commerce. Ryan Anthony Sikora and Ariel Anna Murphy previously pleaded guilty.

All three residents of Chipley, Florida, face up to 15 years, fines and restitution at sentencing in January.

