LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for stabbing another woman in her eye in LaGrange this weekend.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Peachtree Court around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the arm and right eye following an argument.

Investigators arrested Ashley Burgess in connection with the stabbing.

Police say Burgess will be facing charges of aggravated assault.